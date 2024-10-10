iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $205.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

