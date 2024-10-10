979 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $282.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on CB
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.