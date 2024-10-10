KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $804.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $452.01 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.05.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.81.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

