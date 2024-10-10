Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,959,642 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after buying an additional 485,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,938,000 after buying an additional 366,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $42,036,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $233,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,614 shares of company stock worth $27,135,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

