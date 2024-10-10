Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Grab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,386,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 129,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Grab by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 311,460 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

