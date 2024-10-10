Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 820 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 258.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 92,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 66,951 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,590,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,287,000 after purchasing an additional 148,883 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,481,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

