Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,577,000 after buying an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.