Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $204.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $193.03 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $193.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

