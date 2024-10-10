HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 512,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,484,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

HUYA Trading Down 20.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HUYA by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

