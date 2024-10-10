FY2024 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Boosted by Wedbush

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.

COLB stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $2,850,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,826 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after purchasing an additional 574,509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 420,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

