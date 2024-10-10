Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt expects that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCAX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

BCAX opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicara Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,833,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.