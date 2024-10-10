Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.19 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company cut KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in KB Home by 72.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 625.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 134.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.