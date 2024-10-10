iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $132.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

