Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,246,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,046,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,986 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after buying an additional 117,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.15 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

