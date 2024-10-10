Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 296,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 909,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 366.5% during the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 466,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 366,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 41.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 180,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

