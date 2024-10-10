Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.97.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after purchasing an additional 542,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

