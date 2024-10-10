FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Cut by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

