FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -987.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

