J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7648 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
JDWPY opened at $46.09 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
About J D Wetherspoon
