J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7648 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

JDWPY opened at $46.09 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.