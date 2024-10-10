Spectris plc Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1392 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

OTCMKTS SEPJY opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Spectris has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Separately, Barclays raised Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

