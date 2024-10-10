J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

JBHT opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,611,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.