Ethereum Price Tops $2,393.18 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $288.09 billion and approximately $14.87 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,393.18 or 0.03922590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00042657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,380,317 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

