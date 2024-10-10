Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,205.91 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $61,010.18 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,205.91 billion and $28.05 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00528531 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00029457 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00072321 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000161 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,765,668 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
