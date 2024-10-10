BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $61,049.20 or 1.00063941 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $758.16 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008294 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 60,851.8627461 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

