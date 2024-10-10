Internet Computer 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.60 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.84 or 0.00012857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $52.60 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00042657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,215,607 coins and its circulating supply is 472,110,948 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

