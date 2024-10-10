Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Thomas R. Scalf Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $25,018,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 49.8% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

