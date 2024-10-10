Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $61,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,593 shares in the company, valued at $13,980,504.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $280,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 10.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

