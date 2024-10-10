Worldcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $164.33 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $903.87 million and $164.33 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00002850 BTC on exchanges.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,761,362 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 519,646,551.07706827 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.7381706 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $167,011,861.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

