Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $0.26

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $312.19 million and approximately $79.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00253603 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,179,059,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,558,904 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.