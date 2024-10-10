Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Mizuho assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.45.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

