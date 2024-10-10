Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,091,000 after buying an additional 377,148 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

