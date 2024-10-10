Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $75.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ciena from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Ciena from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $502,953. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ciena by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

