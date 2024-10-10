Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $462.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $451.00 to $462.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $492.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $487.77.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $473.04 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $495.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.39 and its 200 day moving average is $431.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.