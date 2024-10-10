Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.92.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $502,953 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

