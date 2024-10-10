Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NYSE RBLX opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. Roblox has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 792,341 shares of company stock valued at $34,033,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

