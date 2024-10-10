Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPE. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPE opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 119,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

