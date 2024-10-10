Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JMP Securities

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 172.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

