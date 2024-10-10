SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,193,455.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 78.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.