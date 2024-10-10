StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions comprises approximately 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

