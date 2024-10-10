StockNews.com Lowers Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

WLDN stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $611.82 million, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,065.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,209.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,065.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,451 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $12,628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 2,785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 645,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

