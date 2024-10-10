S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $570.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $564.00 to $570.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $560.83.

NYSE SPGI opened at $521.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.87. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

