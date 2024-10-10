Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SPMC stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum purchased 7,326 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $145,787.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $145,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,860,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

