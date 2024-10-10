ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Trimmed by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $845.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $847.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $926.76. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $333.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,111.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.