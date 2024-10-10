Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 178 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

