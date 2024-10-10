PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 812.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $172.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.43 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.79.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

