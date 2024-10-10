Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $236.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $224.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

