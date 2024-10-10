Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPIX. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,937,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,191.5% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPIX opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3472 per share. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

