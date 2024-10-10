Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,207 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

