Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 318 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $154.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

