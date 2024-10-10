AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.70-5.10 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-5.100 EPS.

AZZ stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZZ has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $88.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

